VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.30. 4,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The stock has a market cap of C$134.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.