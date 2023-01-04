Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading Up 8.6%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92). Approximately 443,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 760% from the average daily volume of 51,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.84).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £42.44 million and a PE ratio of 950.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.35.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

Featured Articles

