Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on VITL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 146,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.5 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.65 million, a P/E ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

