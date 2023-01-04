Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €122.06 ($129.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($207.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €136.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

