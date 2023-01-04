vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

VTVT opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

