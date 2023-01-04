W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

