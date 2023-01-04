Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $875.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

