Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

