Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 36.2% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 289.1% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $255.38 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $315.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.40 and its 200-day moving average is $264.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

