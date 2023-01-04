WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.51. 26,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 51,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
WaveDancer Trading Up 7.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.97.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WaveDancer
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
