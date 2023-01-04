Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 10.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $162.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

