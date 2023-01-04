Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

WELL opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

