Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Shares Up 31.6%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) shares rose 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 53,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 10,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Wetouch Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

