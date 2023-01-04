Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 800 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $944.83 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

