Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Materion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

