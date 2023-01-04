Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,338 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HR opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.