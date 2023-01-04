Whittier Trust Co. Buys 257 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock worth $884,609 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.