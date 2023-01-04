Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 8,000 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 699,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

