Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

