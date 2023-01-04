Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2,296.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,356,000 after buying an additional 69,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACA opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.