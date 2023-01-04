Willner & Heller LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Willner & Heller LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

