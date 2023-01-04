Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

