Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after buying an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. MKM Partners cut their target price on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE WGO opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

