Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Trading 2% Higher

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCMGet Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.27. 4,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCMGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

