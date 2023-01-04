Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Trading 2% Higher

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.27. 4,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

