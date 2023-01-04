WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 6.78% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

