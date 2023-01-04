Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 67,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 92,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPLCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 470 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wise to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 815 ($9.82) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.00.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

