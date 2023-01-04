Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.94) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.24) to GBX 2,360 ($28.43) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,400 ($40.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.17) to GBX 2,640 ($31.81) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,850.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

