WP Advisors LLC Buys 267 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,096,000 after acquiring an additional 153,124 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

