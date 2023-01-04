Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WYNN stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

