XP Factory (LON:XPF) Shares Down 4.3%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.20). 228,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 380,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on XP Factory from GBX 2,080 ($25.06) to GBX 2,430 ($29.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get XP Factory alerts:

XP Factory Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.23 million and a PE ratio of -18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.62.

Insider Activity

About XP Factory

In other XP Factory news, insider Graham Bird acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,662.65).

(Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.