Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,129 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 198,524 shares worth $14,942,927. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.9 %

DDOG opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,441.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

