Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,325 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average of $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

