Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,046 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $15,476,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

