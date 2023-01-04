Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,039 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 354,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,732 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $370,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

