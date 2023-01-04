Xponance Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.6 %

RE opened at $333.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.29 and a 200 day moving average of $290.98.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

