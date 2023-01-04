Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

NYSE IEX opened at $229.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

