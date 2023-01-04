Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 496,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.