Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.