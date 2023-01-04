Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

DLR opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $175.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

