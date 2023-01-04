Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of CAH opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

