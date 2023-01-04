Xponance Inc. Buys 1,049 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WST opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $445.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.94 and a 200-day moving average of $271.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

