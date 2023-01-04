Xponance Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

