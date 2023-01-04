Xponance Inc. Buys 1,478 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EXR opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $224.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

