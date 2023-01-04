Xponance Inc. Buys 1,741 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

