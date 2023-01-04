Xponance Inc. Buys 2,661 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 23.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

