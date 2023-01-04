Xponance Inc. Buys 3,911 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $260.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $589.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

