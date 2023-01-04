Xponance Inc. Buys 3,974 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

