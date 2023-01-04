Xponance Inc. Buys 5,005 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

