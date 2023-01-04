Xponance Inc. Buys 643 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $342.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.95.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,026 shares of company stock valued at $23,944,861. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

