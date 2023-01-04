Xponance Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $234.29 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.