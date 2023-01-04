Xponance Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $234.29 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.